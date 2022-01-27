Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 21,587 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the average volume of 1,623 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 996,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $998.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

