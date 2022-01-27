Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,105 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,672% compared to the typical daily volume of 683 call options.

Trevena stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 1,349,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,630. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.