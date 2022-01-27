Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

