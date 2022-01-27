Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,550 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,735% compared to the typical daily volume of 357 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 737,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.20. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ARDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.