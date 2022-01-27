Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,279 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,009% compared to the typical daily volume of 476 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,755,000 after purchasing an additional 334,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 2,843,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

