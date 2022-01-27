Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPX FLOW Put Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.
Several research firms have issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.
FLOW opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $4,246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
About SPX FLOW
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
