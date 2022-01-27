Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPX FLOW Put Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

FLOW opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $4,246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

