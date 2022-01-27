Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of SYBT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

