Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%.
Shares of SYBT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
