Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2,182.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 673.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $699.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.