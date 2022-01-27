Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STTX traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,580. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.