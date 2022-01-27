Stratos (STOS) Achieves Market Cap of $28.11 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratos has a total market cap of $28.11 million and $1.41 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratos has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.63 or 0.06695461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.74 or 1.00261567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00052436 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

