Stream Protocol Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $24,622.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 269,631,865 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.