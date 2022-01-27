Strong Market Cap Hits $70.25 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $508.07 or 0.01387021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $70.25 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

