StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 25% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 25% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $271,772.11 and $18.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,548,155,208 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

