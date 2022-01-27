Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $245.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.95 and its 200 day moving average is $264.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

