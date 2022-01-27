Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.59.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.59. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.