Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 330 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $12,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 378 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $15,558.48.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 568,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,828. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.