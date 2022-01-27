Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $208.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPH stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $952.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

