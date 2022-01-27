Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $2.00. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 143,417 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMMT. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

