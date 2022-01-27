Sumokoin (SUMO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,495.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $36,495.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00395787 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,172,670 coins and its circulating supply is 41,472,670 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.