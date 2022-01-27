Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 971.0% in January

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 971.0% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.24. 112,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUHJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.