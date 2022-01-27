SUN (old) (SUN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.