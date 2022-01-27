SUN (SUN) Market Cap Hits $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.96 or 0.06482441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,786.55 or 0.99778609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051743 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.