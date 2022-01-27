Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Shares of SU stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

