Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

