Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SDGCF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

