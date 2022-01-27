Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SDGCF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $39.28.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
