SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,098,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,611,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,817. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

