SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,098,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,611,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,817. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About SunHydrogen
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.