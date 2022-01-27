Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SUNL. Barclays raised their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

