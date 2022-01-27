Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.96

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 80621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

