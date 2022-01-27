Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.05

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and traded as low as $25.78. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

