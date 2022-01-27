SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.75

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 4267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

