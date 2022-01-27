SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.02

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.02, with a volume of 27853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The company has a market cap of C$640.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

