Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $536,638.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and approximately $536,638.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,961,381 coins and its circulating supply is 342,314,772 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

