Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 265 at Berenberg Bank

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDRY. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378.33 ($5.10).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 226 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.72. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 202.20 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23.

In other Superdry news, insider Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,313.01). Insiders have bought 9,330 shares of company stock worth $2,149,873 over the last ninety days.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

