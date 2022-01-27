Superior Plus Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

SPB opened at C$12.76 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

