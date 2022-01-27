Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPB. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.61.

SPB stock opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

