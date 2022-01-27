SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002787 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $77,945.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366,626 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.