SuperRare (RARE) Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $43.68 million and $7.59 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.