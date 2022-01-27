SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $499,683.13 and approximately $728.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

