Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $640.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $655.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.93.
LRCX stock traded down $40.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $555.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.67.
In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
