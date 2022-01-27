Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $640.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $655.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.93.

LRCX stock traded down $40.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $555.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

