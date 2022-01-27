Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Up 4.6%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.72. 69,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 805,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

