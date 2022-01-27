Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in January

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SZKMY traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.61. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

