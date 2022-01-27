SVB Leerink Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $465.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.33. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

