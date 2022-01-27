Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 1,553.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 428,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,730. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several brokerages have commented on SVNLY. SEB Equities downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

