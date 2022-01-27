Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 87 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 87 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

