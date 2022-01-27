Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 2,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,635.0 days.
Shares of SYDDF stock remained flat at $$6.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.23.
About Sydney Airport
