Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 2,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,635.0 days.

Shares of SYDDF stock remained flat at $$6.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

About Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

