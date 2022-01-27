Symbol (XYM) Market Cap Hits $894.66 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Symbol has a market cap of $894.66 million and $6.46 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.89 or 0.06462646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,784.07 or 0.99720286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

