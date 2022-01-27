Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $191.48 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

