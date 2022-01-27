SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $9,302.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00253397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002611 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,268,520 coins and its circulating supply is 125,577,132 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

