Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

SNCR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,308,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

