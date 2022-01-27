Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 2.2%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.60 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.44). Approximately 303,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 665,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.50).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.76) target price on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.76) target price on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.21.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

